Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023

Taking good care of your teeth may be linked to better brain health, according to a new study. The study found that gum disease and tooth loss were linked to brain shrinkage in the hippocampus, which plays a role in memory and Alzheimer's disease. The study does not prove that gum disease or tooth loss causes Alzheimer's disease; it only shows an association.

