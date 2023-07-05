Climate Change Turns Up the Heat: Moms Make News

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 19:23 Hits: 3

Written by Sarah McBride

Texas residents like our Texas state organizer, Erandi Treviño, are waiting for a weeks-long heatwave to break. Erandi tells the Texas Tribune that the heat was so intense last week that it was “hard to take a deep breath” when she went outside.

The health impacts of extreme heat can range from mild to life-threatening. In fact, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US. Climate change is making extreme heat days more frequent and more intense.

In fact, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US. Climate change is making extreme heat days more frequent and more intense. Extreme heat takes a disproportionate toll on Black and Latino communities. In part, this is because Black and Latino people are more likely to live on heat islands: neighborhoods that were historically redlined and remain hotter, have fewer trees, and more heat-trapping pavement. Listen to Nevada organizer Mercedes McKinley ’s interview with Hispanic News Service to learn more about the health impacts of heat islands.

In part, this is because Black and Latino people are more likely to live on heat islands: neighborhoods that were historically redlined and remain hotter, have fewer trees, and more heat-trapping pavement. Listen to Nevada organizer ’s with Hispanic News Service to learn more about the health impacts of heat islands. Air pollution combines with heat to create ozone–a powerful irritant. Erandi’s southeast Houston home is surrounded by multiple sources of industrial and tailpipe pollution. She doesn’t need an alert to know when ozone is high–she can tell by the burning sensation on her face. Read more about how ozone affects Erandi’s health inAgence France-Presse and Houston Chronicle.

IN OTHER NEWS…

While extreme heat hits southern states, wildfire smoke blankets those in the north. For areas that are already overburdened by pollution, the heavy smoke adds insult to injury. Senior Legislative and Regulatory Policy Manager Melody Reis highlights this point in her interview with WCMU Radio , as does Senior Policy Analyst Elizabeth Bechard (above) in a conversation with WRAL News. Elizabeth tells the New Mexico Political Report that this is why it’s so important that leaders set strong standards for the pollution sources we can control.

For areas that are already overburdened by pollution, the heavy smoke adds insult to injury. Senior Legislative and Regulatory Policy Manager highlights this point in her interview with , as does Senior Policy Analyst (above) in a conversation with Elizabeth the New Mexico Political Report that this is why it’s so important that leaders set strong standards for the pollution sources we can control. Our Director & Co-Founder Dominique Browning is profiled in the latest issue of Air Quality News Magazine. In the Q&A, Dominique outlines the history of Moms Clean Air Force, our current priorities, and the importance of “naptime activism.”

In the Q&A, Dominique outlines the history of Moms Clean Air Force, our current priorities, and the importance of “naptime activism.” A new study estimated that, in 2016, oil and gas-related pollution contributed to 7,500 early deaths, and more than 400,000 asthma exacerbations in the US alone. Ohio Mom, Peggy Berry talks to Public News Service about the study, underscoring the importance of cutting pollution from the oil and gas industry as soon as possible.

Ohio Mom, Peggy Berry to Public News Service about the study, underscoring the importance of cutting pollution from the oil and gas industry as soon as possible. For East Palestine, Ohio residents like Misti Allison, the petrochemical nightmare continues. Misti talks to Cleveland Magazine about the night of the February train derailment and chemical disaster, saying: “In hindsight, if we would have known what was on that train, we would have woken our kids up and left town that night.”

Misti to Cleveland Magazine about the night of the February train derailment and chemical disaster, saying: “In hindsight, if we would have known what was on that train, we would have woken our kids up and left town that night.” The Held v. State of Montana decision is expected within the next few months. In an interview with E&E News, Montana field organizer Michelle Uberuaga says that a ruling in the plaintiffs’ favor “would be a huge, a sea change.” This article also ran in Scientific American .

In an with E&E News, Montana field organizer says that a ruling in the plaintiffs’ favor “would be a huge, a sea change.” This article also ran in . Michelle is also quoted in a Billings Gazette article about the potential impact of EPA’s proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS). As Michelle points out, even pristine-looking wilderness streams can be polluted with mercury, making the fish unsafe to eat. You can’t tell that a body of water is contaminated just by looking at it–that’s why strong MATS protections are critical.

As Michelle points out, even pristine-looking wilderness streams can be polluted with mercury, making the fish unsafe to eat. You can’t tell that a body of water is contaminated just by looking at it–that’s why strong MATS protections are critical. Arizona Mom Karina Guadalupe Martinez Molina, wrote an op-ed that was published in the Arizona Daily Star. Karina writes that Southwest Gas’ continuous rate hikes are straining already tight budgets, forcing some families to make the painful decision between air conditioning (a necessity during Arizona summers) and food.

Honorable mentions: Over the last few weeks, Moms also earned mentions in New Bedford Guide, Sedona News, a press release from the office of Senator Ed Markey, and a LinkedIn post by environmental health reporter and author Kristina Marusic.

TELL EPA: CUT CLIMATE POLLUTION FROM POWER PLANTS

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/climate-change-turns-up-the-heat-moms-make-news/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=climate-change-turns-up-the-heat-moms-make-news