Maternal mortality in the U.S. more than doubled between 1999 and 2019

A new study has found that maternal mortality rates have worsened from 1999 to 2019, hitting some racial and ethnic groups and states harder than others. The study found rates highest for Black populations and the largest increase was seen in American Indian and Alaskan Native populations. By region, high rates of maternal mortality were found in northern Mountain states and the Midwest in addition to the South, a region traditionally known to have high rates.

