Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 17:31 Hits: 7

Scientists have developed a mathematical model to explain how antiresonant hollow-core fibers guide light in a way that keeps data loss ultra-low. Until now, scientists had no complete explanation for this well-observed phenomenon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230703133108.htm