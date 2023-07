Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 03 July 2023 17:31 Hits: 7

Diet and training go hand in hand if you want to achieve the best results. Most athletes know this, and many of them closely monitor their energy intake and training. However, a new study shows that the bodies of female athletes are negatively affected when the athletes consumes too little energy through their diet in comparison with their training volume.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230703133118.htm