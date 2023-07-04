The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How the ear can inform the brain of whether hearing is impaired

A cochlear signal, the exact role of which has been unclear since its discovery around 70 years ago, probably gives the brain information on whether the ear is functioning normally or not. These new findings are an important piece of the puzzle in explaining what happens in the ear in hearing impairment caused by harmful noise, and may in the long run contribute to diagnosing noise-induced hearing injury.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230704110920.htm

