Published on Monday, 03 July 2023

Until now, researchers have been unable to model how deceptively simple tubular structures -- called chemical gardens -- work and the patterns and rules that govern their formation. Researchers now lay out a model that explains how these structures grow upward, form different shapes and how they go from a flexible, self-healing material to a more brittle one.

