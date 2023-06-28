Boom! Detecting gregarious goliath groupers using their low-frequency pulse sounds

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 17:04 Hits: 5

From growls to booms, whales, fish and crustaceans all produce sounds. Selecting the gregarious Goliath grouper, researchers deployed a novel automated detector and localization model to find underwater marine organisms using their low-frequency pulse sounds. Although passive acoustics has shed light on fish habitat preference as well as their movements, no studies have been able to illustrate their detailed behavior, until now. Classifying sounds produced by fish will help to understand how they respond to environmental changes and anthropogenic disturbances.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628130418.htm