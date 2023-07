Articles

Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Over two years, researchers recorded and analyzed 7,000 songs of wild blue tits breeding in closely monitored nest boxes. They devised an experiment which involved playing song recordings to receptive females and discovered that male vocal consistency -- repeating the same pattern of notes with high precision -- was the key song feature that made females sexually excited.

