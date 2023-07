Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 17:10 Hits: 5

Volcanic disasters have been studied since Pompeii was buried in 79 A.D., leading the public to believe that scientists already know why, where, when and how long volcanoes will erupt. But a volcanologist said these fundamental questions remain a mystery.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628131038.htm