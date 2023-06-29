The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Acutely exposed to changing climate, many Greenlanders do not blame humans

A new survey shows that the largely Indigenous population of Greenland is highly aware that the climate is changing, and far more likely than people in other Arctic nations to say they are personally affected. Yet, many do not blame human influences -- especially those living traditional subsistence lifestyles most directly hit by the impacts of rapidly wasting ice and radical changes in weather.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628201305.htm

