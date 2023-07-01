Displays controlled by flexible fins and liquid droplets more versatile, efficient than LED screens

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023

Flexible displays that can change color, convey information and even send veiled messages via infrared radiation are now possible, thanks to new research. Engineers inspired by the morphing skins of animals like chameleons and octopuses have developed capillary-controlled robotic flapping fins to create switchable optical and infrared light multipixel displays that are 1,000 times more energy efficient than light-emitting devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230701135752.htm