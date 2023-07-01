The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Displays controlled by flexible fins and liquid droplets more versatile, efficient than LED screens

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Flexible displays that can change color, convey information and even send veiled messages via infrared radiation are now possible, thanks to new research. Engineers inspired by the morphing skins of animals like chameleons and octopuses have developed capillary-controlled robotic flapping fins to create switchable optical and infrared light multipixel displays that are 1,000 times more energy efficient than light-emitting devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230701135752.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version