Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 13:42 Hits: 2

A Biden administration report required by Congress outlines research options for a last-ditch effort to slow the heating of the planet. But the White House says it's not changing its climate strategy.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/01/white-house-cautiously-opens-door-to-study-blocking-suns-rays-to-slow-global-warming-ee-00104513