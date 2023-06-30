Researchers demonstrate single-molecule electronic 'switch' using ladder-like molecules

Articles

Published on Friday, 30 June 2023

Researchers have demonstrated a new material for single-molecule electronic switches, which can effectively vary current at the nanoscale in response to external stimuli. The material for this molecular switch has a unique structure created by locking a linear molecular backbone into a ladder-type structure. A new study finds that the ladder-type molecular structure greatly enhances the stability of the material, making it highly promising for use in single-molecule electronics applications.

