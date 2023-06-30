Novel Study Links Glyphosate Exposure to Heart Damage Through Aging and Reduced Creation of Cardiac Muscle Cells

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 04:01 Hits: 4

(Beyond Pesticides, June 30, 2023) Exposure to environmentally relevant concentrations of the herbicide glyphosate (GLY) has the potential to induce heart damage (cardiotoxicity) through the aging (senescence) of cells and a reduction of the number of rapidly increasing (proliferating) cells, according to a study published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety. Specifically, glyphosate induces toxic effects on cardiomyocytes (cardiac muscles) responsible for contractions that pump the blood. Cardiovascular (heart) disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., with approximately 700,000 people dying annually of heart disease, equating to 25% of all U.S. deaths. Additionally, heart conditions are one leading cause of disability in the U.S. Research has shown that environmental pollutant exposure can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including stroke, heart attack, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and cardiac arrest. Considering chemical exposure exacerbates adverse disease effects, reviews like these highlight the significance of evaluating synergism between diseases and toxic chemicals to safeguard human health. The study warns, “Our findings offer important information regarding the potential mechanisms of GLY cardiotoxicity toxicity. Notably, our study provides new insights into the relationship between GLY and senescence. Cardiac dysfunction of GLY to non-target organisms need to be noted in future study. Our study raises concerns about the […]

