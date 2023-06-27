The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Freely available risk model for hurricanes, tropical cyclones

As human-driven climate change amplifies natural disasters, hurricanes and typhoons stand to increase in intensity. Until now, there existed very few freely available computer models designed to estimate the economic costs of such events, but a team of researchers has recently announced the completion of an open-source model that stands to help countries with high tropical cyclone risks better calculate just how much those storms will impact their people and their economies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230627141942.htm

