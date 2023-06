Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 02:51 Hits: 10

A recent study shows that European bird communities have shifted northeastward in the past 30 years. These shifts are faced with obstacles such as mountain ranges and coastlines. Overall, bird communities are moving towards cooler areas but not fast enough to keep up with increasing temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230627225135.htm