Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 17:03 Hits: 4

Researchers have closely examined the brain activity and skin patterning in octopuses (Octopus laqueus) during active sleep and discovered that it closely resembles neural activity and skin patterning behavior seen when awake.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628130356.htm