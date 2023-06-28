The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ALMA digs deeper into the mystery of planet formation

An international research team has observed disks around 19 protostars with a very high resolution to search for the earliest signs of planet formation. This survey was motivated by the recent findings that planet formation may be well-underway in the more-evolved proto-planetary disks, but until now there had been no systematic study to search for signs of planet formation in younger protostellar systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230628130448.htm

