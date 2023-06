Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 20:42 Hits: 6

A water purification system separates out salt and other unnecessary particles with an electrified version of dialysis. Successfully applied to wastewater with planned expansion into rivers and seas, the method saves money and saps 90% less energy than its counterparts.

