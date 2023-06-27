What math can teach us about standing up to bullies

Articles

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

New research from Dartmouth takes a fresh look at game theory to show that being uncooperative can help people on the weaker side of a power dynamic achieve a more equal outcome -- and even inflict some loss on their abusive counterpart. The findings can be applied to help equalize the balance of power in labor negotiations, international relations and everyday interactions, as well as integrate cooperation into interconnected AI systems such as driverless cars.

