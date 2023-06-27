Bigger bottles keep champagne bubbly for decades

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 16:31 Hits: 5

Tiny bubbles bursting in a drinker's face and the bite of carbonation are all part of the experience when sipping champagne and sparkling wines. But how long can these drinks be stored in sealed bottles before they go flat? According to researchers, the answer depends on the container's size. They estimate a 40-year shelf-life for 750-milliliter (25-ounce) bottles, and 82 and 132 years for 1.5-liter (50-ounce) and 3-liter (101-ounce) bottles, respectively.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230627123120.htm