For the first two weeks of life, mice with a hereditary form of deafness have nearly normal neural activity in the auditory system, according to a new study. Previous studies indicate that this early auditory activity -- before the onset of hearing -- provides a kind of training to prepare the brain to process sound when hearing begins.

