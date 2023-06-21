Cave excavation pushes back the clock on early human migration to Laos

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 20:47 Hits: 4

Fifteen years of archaeological work in the Tam Pa Ling cave in northeastern Laos has yielded a reliable chronology of early human occupation of the site. The team's excavations through the layers of sediments and bones that gradually washed into the cave and were left untouched for tens of thousands of years reveals that humans lived in the area for at least 70,000 years -- and likely even longer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230621164756.htm