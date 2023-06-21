The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Cave excavation pushes back the clock on early human migration to Laos

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Fifteen years of archaeological work in the Tam Pa Ling cave in northeastern Laos has yielded a reliable chronology of early human occupation of the site. The team's excavations through the layers of sediments and bones that gradually washed into the cave and were left untouched for tens of thousands of years reveals that humans lived in the area for at least 70,000 years -- and likely even longer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230621164756.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version