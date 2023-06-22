The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Repurposed drug shows promise for treating cardiac arrhythmias

Researchers invented a new reporting technique to monitor activity of CaMKII while screening the effects of nearly 5,000 FDA approved drugs on human cells that expressed the enzyme. The screen identified five previously unknown CaMKII inhibitors; ruxolitinib, which is used to treat cancers of the blood and bone marrow, along with skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and vitiligo, was the most effective.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622182828.htm

