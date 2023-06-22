The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'We're all Asgardians': New clues about the origin of complex life

According to a new study, eukaryotes -- complex life forms with nuclei in their cells, including all the world's plants, animals, insects and fungi -- trace their roots to a common Asgard archaean ancestor. That means eukaryotes are, in the parlance of evolutionary biologists, a 'well-nested clade' within Asgard archaea, similar to how birds are one of several groups within a larger group called dinosaurs, sharing a common ancestor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622182815.htm

