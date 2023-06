Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 14:54 Hits: 8

Researchers have found that the cooling effect that volcanic eruptions have on Earth's surface temperature is likely underestimated by a factor of two, and potentially as much as a factor of four, in standard climate projections.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230623105451.htm