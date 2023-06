Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 18:07 Hits: 6

A summit on global finance has brought together world leaders, international institutions and NGOs in Paris. It could be the beginning of a policy shift in international finance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/paris-summit-a-first-step-toward-a-new-global-finance-system/a-66017419?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss