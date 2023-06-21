Caribbean seagrasses provide services worth $255B annually, including vast carbon storage, study shows

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Caribbean seagrasses provide about $255 billion in services to society annually, including $88.3 billion in carbon storage, according to a new study. The study has put a dollar value on the many services -- from storm protection to fish habitat to carbon storage -- provided by seagrasses across the Caribbean, which holds up to half the world's seagrass meadows by surface area and contains about one-third of the carbon stored in seagrasses worldwide.

