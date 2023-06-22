Einstein and Euler put to the test at the edge of the Universe

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 16:09 Hits: 4

The cosmos is a unique laboratory for testing the laws of physics, in particular those of Euler and Einstein. Euler described the movements of celestial objects, while Einstein described the way in which celestial objects distort the Universe. Since the discovery of dark matter and the acceleration of the Universe's expansion, the validity of their equations has been put to the test: are they capable of explaining these mysterious phenomena? A team has developed the first method to find out. It considers a never-before-used measure: time distortion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230622120924.htm