Vacancy: Data scientist

Carbon Brief is seeking an experienced candidate for a brand new role. You’ll help us analyse climate and energy data to find new stories and explain the latest policy developments.
Working with our award-winning team of journalists, you’ll carry out original analysis of climate and energy data to bring policy developments to life in a clear and engaging way.
Reporting to the Policy Section Editor, you’ll undertake a mixture of snap analysis and longer-term data-driven projects. This could mean automating updates to our map of the world’s coal plants, working out the UK’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, building a spreadsheet model of emissions savings from electric vehicles or analysing pathways to limit warming to 1.5C.
You’ll have exceptional data analysis skills and experience with advanced analytical packages, such as Python and R. You’ll have a proven ability to spot stories in data and know how to communicate them in an accessible way to a wider audience. You’ll be meticulous about accuracy and fact-checking and be able to work closely with our writers, editors and multimedia producers to develop story ideas.
This role is likely to be primarily focused on working with data, but there may be occasional opportunities for writing.
Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. There is flexibility within this role to be based remotely and the successful candidate will be comfortable working across different time zones. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.
Duration: This is a permanent position.
Salary: Competitive, with generous benefits. Salary will be discussed with shortlisted applicants, due to the possibility of it being a part-time or full-time position.
To apply, please send:
To:
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Please state “Data scientist application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject header.
Applications must be submitted by 9AM BST Monday 24 July. Interviews will be held on Monday 31 July and Tuesday 1 August via Zoom.
Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best. We strongly encourage applications from those who feel underrepresented in climate journalism, including ethnic and social minorities.
Carbon Brief specialises in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including Q&As, in-depth reporting, analysis, interviews, newsletters, interactives and maps. Our audience is global and diverse, but our content particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics. We are proud of the reach and engagement we have with our audiences, who value our rigorous and authoritative brand of ‘explainer journalism’.
