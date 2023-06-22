EcoMadres Newsletter: June 2023

Articles

EcoMadres is a Moms Clean Air Force program that supports Latino communities in fighting for justice in every breath, recognizing the importance of equitable solutions to address air pollution and climate change.

Fossil fuel power plants are responsible for almost a quarter of the climate pollution generated by the US. EPA’s recent proposal to regulate emissions from coal and gas-fired power plants are an important step towards reducing harmful climate pollution. However, some pathways proposed in the rule involves using technologies like carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen to reduce emissions. These come with serious health concerns.

Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres support the cleanest and most reliable ways to ramp down climate emissions. The good news is we have abundant sources of clean, renewable, and sustainable energy like wind and solar. We support the acceleration of these healthy energy sources.

Our participation in passing these climate and health protections really matters, which is why on June 13th, 14th, and 15th, over 60 Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres staff, volunteers and members testified before EPA urging them to strengthen community input and safeguards in the final version of this rule. EPA needs to finalize these standards as quickly as possible to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to protect the health of our communities.

EcoMadres held a Spanish-language workshop on how to participate during EPA’s public comment period and learn more about why this carbon rule is so important. WATCH HERE

WHAT WE’VE BEEN UP TO:

Too Small to Fail: On May 11th, EcoMadres Liz Hurtado spoke at, “Too Small to Fail: The Implications of Climate Change: Strategies to Support Young Children’s Healthy Development (above)” Liz joined leaders from philanthropy, media, health, climate, early childhood, government, and business to elevate the urgency around the disproportionate effects of climate change on young children. The convening also offered an opportunity to reflect on what is working, and share optimism about potential solutions.

Clean Air for Children’s Health in Chicago: On May 24th, we joined Pilsen Neighbors Community Council, Neighbors for an Equitable Transition to Zero Emission, American Lung Association, and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America for a virtual conversation about the consequences of environmental pollution on children’s health. Experts, including Moms Clean Air Force Iowa consultant, Karin Stein, spoke about pollution in the Chicago area and across the US, providing possible solutions for the future.

Reform Jewish Movement DC Day of Action: On May 10th, EcoMadres Carolina Peña-Alarcón provided remarks at the Reform Jewish Movement’s DC Day of Action. This event offered an opportunity to advocate with members of Congress in support of strong standards and EPA funding, as well as to motivate individuals to get involved and act.

MEMBER SPOTLIGHT, ERANDI TREVINO

Erandi Treviño (above) is the Texas state consultant for Moms Clean Air Force and EcoMadres. She is a passionate environmentalist, and equity and inclusion advocate with years of experience working in public policy.

Living near the Houston ship channel, an infamous petrochemical hub, Erandi is no stranger to chemical disasters. Erandi tells Houston Chronicle that she knows a chemical disaster is unfolding when her skin starts to burn and she’s hit with an unexplained headache. Last month there were three major chemical fires in Texas, one of which was at a Shell plant near Erandi’s home. Ironically, this fire broke out just 24 hours after residents in the area begged regulators not to renew the pollution permits for another nearby plant. The Houston Chronicle interviewed Erandi about the incident.

Strong petrochemical pollution rules are an important part of preventing future disasters. That’s why Erandi joined Moms to testify before EPA last week in support of the agency’s proposal to curb petrochemical pollution.

On May 25th, Erandi hosted an EcoCharla, or EarthChat, with Climate Power’s Antonieta Cadiz, to discuss the state of the petrochemicals industry and how we can work together to protect communities from this toxic pollution. Watch the replay in English and Spanish.

CLIMATE CHANGE & MENTAL HEALTH

Climate-driven weather extremes are becoming more frequent and intense, and they’re taking a toll on our mental health. The good news is that there are more resources than ever to help us navigate the mental and emotional terrain of living in a changing climate.

Here’s our factsheet about the intersection of climate change and mental health: English and Spanish.

For National Mental Health Awareness Month, Moms hosted a panel of experts who answered questions about climate change and mental health from children, parents & grandparents. Watch Part 1 and Part 2.

ECOMADRES IN THE NEWS

Las Vegas-based organizer Mercedes McKinley spoke with Radio Bilingue and Univision about air pollution near her home, and how strong EPA rules could help.

spoke with Radio Bilingue and Univision about air pollution near her home, and how strong EPA rules could help. Carolina Peña-Alarcóna spoke with Voz de America about the work at EcoMadres and how environmental pollution and climate change affects minority communities.

spoke with Voz de America about the work at EcoMadres and how environmental pollution and climate change affects minority communities. Ana Rios speaks with Pedro Biaggi in this radio interview about the importance of collective activism and the power of our voice in fighting for clean air.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On June 28th at 6:00 PM ET, Karin Stein and Mercedes McKinley will host a new EcoCharla (EarthChat) to discuss methane pollution in our communities. Join us live on Facebook and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH

