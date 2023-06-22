Methylene Chloride: An Unreasonable Health Risk

Articles

We have fought for decades to reduce the emissions of toxic chemicals in our communities. And we’ve made steady progress! In the next three weeks, we have a chance to go even further: the deadline to submit comments to EPA is July 3.

EPA is considering a rule that will protect our communities from one of the most toxic chemicals of all: methylene chloride. More details on this dangerous chemical and the rule are below, but here’s the bottom line: the rule is good, AND it doesn’t go far enough. We need to urge EPA to strengthen the protections.

What is methylene chloride?

A solvent used in paint strippers, metal cleaners, cement and other products

Extremely toxic: can cause immediate death, linked to cancers, organ damage, and cognitive impairment

Children are especially vulnerable to fumes from methylene chloride

EPA’s proposed rule will save lives by eliminating roughly half (by volume) of the uses of methylene chloride that are subject to the Toxic Substances Control Act. It will ban dozens of uses – including all consumer uses and many industrial uses — and would impose new workplace controls for the remaining uses.

While the proposed rule is a good start, it needs significant work. Exceptions in this rule will allow some uses to continue for 10 years or more, putting workers, service members and communities at risk. People living near manufacturing and processing facilities and waste landfills will continue to face harmful airborne exposures.

Why does Moms Clean Air Force want this rule strengthened?

Methylene chloride is INCREDIBLY toxic and we need to protect people, especially workers, children and fenceline communities

Safer alternatives to methylene chloride are already available for many uses

Too many people, communities, service members, and children will continue to be at risk via industrial applications and landfills

The 10-year phase-out time period is too long.

EPA said it themselves in 2020 and 2022: methylene chloride presents an unreasonable risk to health.Join me in urging them to strengthen their proposed rule. Take action today and share our petition with your family and friends.

