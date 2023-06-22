Methylene Chloride: An Unreasonable Health Risk

Category: Environment Hits: 2
Written by Cynthia Palmer
We have fought for decades to reduce the emissions of toxic chemicals in our communities. And we’ve made steady progress! In the next three weeks, we have a chance to go even further: the deadline to submit comments to EPA is July 3.
EPA is considering a rule that will protect our communities from one of the most toxic chemicals of all: methylene chloride. More details on this dangerous chemical and the rule are below, but here’s the bottom line: the rule is good, AND it doesn’t go far enough. We need to urge EPA to strengthen the protections.
What is methylene chloride?
EPA’s proposed rule will save lives by eliminating roughly half (by volume) of the uses of methylene chloride that are subject to the Toxic Substances Control Act. It will ban dozens of uses – including all consumer uses and many industrial uses — and would impose new workplace controls for the remaining uses.
While the proposed rule is a good start, it needs significant work. Exceptions in this rule will allow some uses to continue for 10 years or more, putting workers, service members and communities at risk. People living near manufacturing and processing facilities and waste landfills will continue to face harmful airborne exposures.
Why does Moms Clean Air Force want this rule strengthened?
EPA said it themselves in 2020 and 2022: methylene chloride presents an unreasonable risk to health.Join me in urging them to strengthen their proposed rule. Take action today and share our petition with your family and friends.
TELL EPA: PROTECT US FROM METHYLENE CHLORIDE
Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/epa-act-on-methylene-chloride/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=epa-act-on-methylene-chloride