Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 22:32 Hits: 0

Action to protect the planet against the impact of climate change will fall short unless we reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the global food system, which now makes up a third of human-made GHG emissions, a new study reveals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230615183221.htm