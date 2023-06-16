The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New insights on bacteria that causes food poisoning

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A joint research group has clarified how pathogenic genes in some Providencia spp., which have gained attention as causative agents of food poisoning as well as enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli. O157 and Salmonella, are transferred within bacterial cells. Their findings are expected to provide new insights into the identification of infection routes of Providencia spp. and the establishment of preventive methods for food poisoning.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230616161936.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version