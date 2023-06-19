These long-necked reptiles were decapitated by their predators, fossil evidence confirms

Articles

Published on Monday, 19 June 2023

In the age of dinosaurs, many marine reptiles had extremely long necks compared to reptiles today. While it was clearly a successful evolutionary strategy, paleontologists have long suspected that their long-necked bodies made them vulnerable to predators. Now, after almost 200 years of continued research, direct fossil evidence confirms this scenario for the first time in the most graphic way imaginable.

