Cryo conservation: A cool solution to saving species from extinction

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

In the face of the biodiversity crisis, and alarming data showing a 69% decline in global animal populations since 1970, researchers are banking on a cool solution to help save species from extinction. Much like egg-freezing is used to preserve human fertility options for a later date, the cryo-freezing of genetic samples taken from animals may play an essential role in curbing species extinctions. A new study sheds light on the immense potential of living cell banks, also known as cryobanks, to contribute to global conservation priorities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230620113747.htm