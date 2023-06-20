Completing genome of rusty patched bumble bee may offer new approach to saving endangered bee

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023

A detailed, high-resolution map of the rusty patched bumble bee's genome has been released, offering new approaches for bringing the native pollinator back from the danger of extinction. Putting together the rusty patched bumble bee genome is part of the Beenome 100 project, a first-of-its-kind effort to create a library of high-quality, highly detailed genome maps of 100 or more diverse bee species found in the United States.

