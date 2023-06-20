The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Face of Anglo-Saxon teen VIP revealed with new evidence about her life

Category: Environment Hits: 6

The face of a 16-year-old woman buried near Cambridge (UK) in the 7th century with an incredibly rare gold and garnet cross (the 'Trumpington Cross') has been reconstructed following analysis of her skull. The striking image is going on public display for the first time on 21st June, with new scientific evidence showing that she moved to England from Central Europe as a young girl, leading to an intriguing change in her diet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230620113809.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version