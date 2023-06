Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 12:21 Hits: 5

Hundreds of kilos of dead fish have been found in canals connected to the Oder in Poland. Some fear last summer's catastrophic mass fish kill in the river that forms the border between Germany and Poland could repeat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/could-a-mass-fish-die-off-in-the-oder-river-happen-again/a-65971681?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss