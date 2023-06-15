The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change likely led to violence in early Andean populations

Climate change in current times has created problems for humans such as wildfires and reduced growing seasons for staple crops, spilling over into economic effects. Many researchers predict, and have observed in published literature, an increase in interpersonal violence and homicides when temperatures increase. Violence during climatic change has evidence in history, anthropology researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230615183112.htm

