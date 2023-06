Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 22:31 Hits: 4

Although passenger vehicle catalytic converters have been mandatory for over 30 years, there is still plenty of room for improvement. For instance, they only work correctly when the engine is sufficiently hot, which is not always the case, especially with hybrid vehicles. Researchers have now developed an improved catalyst that can properly purify exhaust gases even at room temperature.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230615183125.htm