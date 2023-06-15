Navigating underground with cosmic-ray muons

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 22:32 Hits: 4

Superfast, subatomic-sized particles called muons have been used to wirelessly navigate underground in a reportedly world first. By using muon-detecting ground stations synchronized with an underground muon-detecting receiver, researchers were able to calculate the receiver's position in the basement of a six-story building. As GPS cannot penetrate rock or water, this new technology could be used in future search and rescue efforts, to monitor undersea volcanoes, and guide autonomous vehicles underground and underwater.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230615183226.htm