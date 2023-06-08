The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

For pet dogs, 'running with the pack' may be the best prevention to promote healthier living

The largest survey and data compilation of its kind --- from more than 21,000 dog owners --- has revealed the social determinants that may be tied to healthier aging for people's beloved canine companions. Among them, a measurement of the amount of a dog's social support network proved to have the greatest influence and association on better health outcomes -- 5 times the effect of financial factors, household stability or the age of the owner.

