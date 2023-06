Articles

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

Researchers have used the genome-editing tool CRISPR-Cas to create disease resistant rice plants, according to a new study. Small-scale field trials in China show that the newly created rice variety exhibited both high yields and resistance to the fungus that causes a serious disease called rice blast.

