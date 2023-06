Articles

Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Keto diets shrink pancreatic and colorectal tumors by starving them of the glucose they need to survive. But they also speed up development of a lethal wasting disease called cachexia. In mice, researchers have found that pairing keto with a corticosteroid prevents cachexia and increases survival.

