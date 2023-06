Aluminium-ion batteries with improved storage capacity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 23:08 Hits: 4

Scientists develop positive electrode material using an organic redox polymer based on phenothiazine. Aluminium-ion batteries containing this material stored an unprecedented 167 milliampere hours per gram, outperforming batteries using graphite as electrode material. Aluminium-ion batteries are considered a promising alternative to conventional batteries that use scarce raw materials such as lithium.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230613190817.htm