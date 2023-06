Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 02:06 Hits: 5

New finding contradicts previous assumptions about the role of mobile plate tectonics in the development of life on Earth. Moreover, the data suggests that 'when we're looking for exoplanets that harbor life, the planets do not necessarily need to have plate tectonics,' says the lead author of a new paper.

