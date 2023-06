Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 22:31 Hits: 6

By pumping water out of the ground and moving it elsewhere, humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) east between 1993 and 2010 alone, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/06/230615183147.htm