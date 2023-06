Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:13 Hits: 6

After climate talks in Bonn were overshadowed by finance and equity, negotiators are looking ahead to the crucial COP28 summit in Dubai. Key to those talks will be the world's first global stocktake.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-what-is-the-global-stocktake/a-65921301?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss